Keith Norman Lamontagne, 70, of Hayesville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 in a Chattanooga, Tenn. hospital. He was a native of Springfield, Mass., where he was raised and worked various jobs. Keith moved to Boston, Mass. where he began work as a clinical social worker. Nearing retirement, he moved to Clay County in 2006, where he continued his work with Clay County Department of Social Services. Keith was known more recently for selling firewood and he had a small shop on Highway 64. He was an avid hiker and camper. He hiked every mountain in New England and had a fondness for Mount Washington. Keith hiked everywhere from the Allagash to the Everglades.

He was the son of Katheryne Cox Lamontagne of South Hadley, Mass. and the late Henry Noe Lamontagne. He was also preceded in death by the mother of his two children, Stella Lamontagne.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his loving partner, Joann Thompson, of Hayesville; three children, Tina Lamontagne, of Birmingham, Ala., Jeremy and wife, Courtney, Lamontagne, of Fairfax, Va., and Siera Lamontagne and fiancé, Adam Wiedman, of Clinton, Mass.; four brothers, Henry Lamontagne and wife, Ellen and Kenneth Lamontagne, all of Springfield; Michael Lamontagne and wife, Elena, of South Hadley, Mass., and Timothy Lamontagne and wife, Alicyn, of Brasstown; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with the Rev. Derek Tilley officiating. The interment was in the Sweetwater Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeremy, Henry, Michael, Timothy and Samuel Lamontagne and Dustin Thompson.

The family received friends from 1-2:45 p.m. Sunday at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville prior to the services.

