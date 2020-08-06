Body

Kelsey Elizabeth Bowles, 28, of Nashville, Tenn., passed away suddenly of a pulmonary emboli on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Kelsey was born in Daytona Beach, Fla., but had lived in Hayesville and Young Harris for several years.

Kelsey graduated from Young Harris College in 2015 and Florida Atlantic University in 2019 with a masters degree in accounting.

Kelsey is survived by her loving parents, Barry and Kim Bowles, sister, Abby, and brother, Brady; grandparents, Charles and Barbara Brown, of Hayesville, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends.

She will be greatly missed by everyone.

She loved animals and Young Harris College as well as the DAWGS.

A Celebration Of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at the Mayor’s Park Young Harris, Ga.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a no kill animal shelter or Young Harris College in Kelsey’s honor.