Body

Kenneth Guffey, 73, of Hayesville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. He was born in Clay County to the late Jess and Evie Ramey Guffey.

Kenneth was a corporate engineer, foreman and plant manager for a cable and wire company. He loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Garrett Guffey; one son, Charles Edward Guffey and wife, Angela; one daughter, Melissa Guffey Maney and husband, Rex; two brothers, Rondal and J.L. Guffey; one sister, Benlee Payne; four grandchildren, Ashley and Amber Guffey; Brandon and Katie Maney and eight greatgrandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel, of Hayesville. Pastor Billy Franklin officiated. Burial was in Shooting Creek Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel, of Hayesville. Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.mem.com was in charge of all arrangements.