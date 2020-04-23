Body

Laughty Calvin Hooper, 68, of Hayesville, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his residence. Calvin was a native of Clay County, where he spent most of his life. Calvin worked all over the country doing road construction in his younger years. He later began working as a carpenter and became a talented craftsman and home builder. Calvin loved anything outdoors; hunting, fishing and camping. He was a member and deacon of Shiloh Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Laughty Monroe and Betty Sue Byers Hooper. He was also preceded in death by two boys, an infant son, Gregory Calvin Hooper and Douglas Laughty Hooper.

Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Glenda Ann Wood Hooper; a son, Craig Hooper and wife, Ilisse of Hayesville; a brother, Butch Hooper and wife, Lynette of Hayesville; a grandson, Dustin Hooper; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19 in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with the Rev. Clark Moss officiating. The interment was in Union Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ronnie and Danny Hooper, Adam Tucker, David Buckner, Alvin Mashburn,and Isaac Gibson. Honorary pallbearer was J.L. Guffey.

The family received friends from 1-2:45 p.m. Sunday at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville prior to the ser- vices.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayes- ville: www.iviefuneralhome. com was in charge of all arrangements.