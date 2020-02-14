Body

Leeola Robinson McClure, 82, of Hayesville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 following an extended illness. She was a native and lifetime resident of Clay County. She had worked for Clay County Social Services for many years until her retirement.

She was a member of Ledford’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Gudger and Fola Smart Robinson and wife of the late Harold E. McClure, who died July 5, 1984.

Surviving is a son, Brent E. McClure and wife, Lorene, of Kokomo, Ind. and a sister, Alda Nichelson, of Pasadena, Texas. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

The inurnment will take place at Ledford’s Chapel Cemetery at a later date.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of arrangements.