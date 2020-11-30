Body

Lillie Mae Lancaster, 74, of Warne, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Clay County and was born to the late Denmon and Eva Ledford Cothren. Lillie was a housekeeper at Union General Hospital. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Lille enjoyed cooking, gardening, her family and feeding the deer.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jr. Lancaster; daughters, Sandra Lancaster and Teresa Ann Tanner; and sisters, Margaret Franklin and Lou Stalcup.

She is survived by her sons, Ricky and David Lancaster; brothers, Ronnie, Robert, James and Doug Cothren; sisters, Terri Ex and Sara Stalcup; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel, of Hayesville. Rev. Steve Cothren officiated. Burial was in the Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hayesville. Pallbearers were Jared Brown, Stephen Lancaster, Cameron Adams, Tryston Lancaster, James Cothren, Lucas Mull and Jeff Ledford.

The family received friends from 1- 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel, of Hayesville.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.


