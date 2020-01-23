Body

Lois Browning Woodard, 92, of Brasstown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

She was born in Harlan, Ky. to the late Boyd and Rachel Jones. Lois loved going to church, her family and visiting others. She was member of Hickory Stand United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Paul L. Browning, Jr.; two daughters, Sherri and Nova Browning; four brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by one son, Mike Browning and wife, Kris, of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter, Marla Browning Heberger and husband, Steve, of Brasstown; one sister, Linda McClain, of Adairsville, Ga.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Hickory Stand United Methodist Church. Rev. Bryan Wilson officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.

