Lois Patricia Johns, 61, of Hayesville, has been welcomed home by her Heavenly Father into the Kingdom of Heaven. A child of God, a cherished momma, a playful and caring sister, a loving aunt, a treasured Gammy, a one-of-a-kind friend and an angel on earth — she will be lovingly remembered through the legacy of her children, grandchildren, siblings, friends, ministry and testimony.

Lois was born Oct. 8, 1958 in Atlanta, Ga. On Aug. 27, 2020, Lois was healed of her two-year battle against metastatic triple-negative breast cancer — a battle that she fought with inspiring courage and grace. Waiting to welcome her home, was her mother, Evelyn Stewart Terry, and father, Carlton David Hobbs. She is survived by her sisters, Ginger Bush and Millie Wright and brothers, Charles and David Hobbs. She was the most incredibly loving, selfless and dedicated mother to her six children: Steve Johns (Amanda), Paul Johns, Brian Johns, Carly Anderson (Bobby), Toni Sheppard, J.R. Sheppard and stepdaughter, Sheree Sheppard. Lois was a proud “Gammy” to her 19 adoring grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived and will be missed by her many affectionate nieces, nephews and seven rambunctious, tiny dog children.

Lois graduated Henry W. Grady High School in Atlanta, class of 1975. Her love for God and her devotion to serving him led her to pursue her calling of mentorship and ministry. For the past 15 years, Lois used her testimony to teach and share the message of God’s love, mercy and forgiveness. Anyone touched by Lois knows she loved unconditionally and without judgment. May her spirit of love and laughter be remembered by all.

Her viewing will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Cochran Funeral Home located at 4334 E US 64 Alt, Murphy, N.C. 28906, Peachtree. Family to gather at 1 p.m. and friends to join from 2-4 p.m.. A Celebration of Life in honor of Lois will be held at a later date and information will be made available. Due to the current pandemic, accommodations will be made to ensure the safety and comfort of all guests. Respectfully, guests are asked to wear a face covering.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Rock Bottom Recovery and Support, 182 West Vineyard, Hayesville, N.C. 28904. For additional information on how to make donations to this program, contact Stacie Ledford, (706) 897-8624.

Arrangements entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home & Crematory.