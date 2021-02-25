Body

Louis Daniel Cook, 88, of Hayesville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the Reverend David Feathers officiating and will be announced at a later date.

Inurnment will take place in the church cemetery with military honors provided by Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville VFW Post 6812, and Hayesville American Legion Post 532. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome. com is in charge of all arrangements.