Malisa Karajulles Moffat, 48, of Hayesville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born in Baton Rouge, La. but was raised in Sulphur, La. She moved to Hayesville in 2017. Malisa was a loving homemaker who loved her kids, husband and being a Mimi. Malisa loved riding the Harley with her husband. She enjoyed working in the yard and seeing waterfalls.

She was the daughter of the late Donald Payne Dowdy and Patsy Ruth Muse. She is also preceded in death by a son, David Chance Moffat.

Surviving are her husband, Mark “Bobcat” Moffat of Hayesville; a daughter, Shereé Royer and husband, Cade of DeQuincy, La.; a son, Stephen “Booda” Ray Moffat and fiancé, Pamela Elyse Dion of Sulphur, La.; a sister, Monique Moore and husband, Dwight E., of Hayesville; a brother, Ricky James Toups and wife, Wanda Ann, of Walker, La.; a granddaughter, Logan Rayne Royer; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memorial of Malisa Moffat at: www.gofundme.com/f/malisa-moffat to help with final expenses.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at: www.iviefuneralhome.com.