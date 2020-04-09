Body

Margaret Grace Chastain, 71, of Andrews, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, April 3, 2020 and has gone to be with the Lord.

Margaret leaves behind her son, Deryck Parker; daughter, Julie Parker; along with daughter-in-law, Adrienne Parker; grandsons Alex and Paxton Parker; granddaughters Gracie Parker and Harmony Lunsford; and her beloved brothers and sister, Carl and James Edwards and Hazel Cable; brother-in-law, Jerry Cable; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret is joyfully rejoined with many loved ones who passed before; husband, Alan Chastain; father, Tommy Edwards; mother, Grace Whitener; sister, Sharon Edwards; aunt, Mary Margaret Black; and her niece, Rachelle Edwards.

Margaret kicked cancer’s rear for more than 10 years and was the strongest person any of her family and friends have ever known. When many would have given up, she fought until the very end to be here for the people she loved. She loved her family and friends completely and fiercely. Her elegance and beauty was undeniable. Her intelligence and common sense made her the go to for family and friends seeking information and advice. Her sense of humor was the best and she kept it and her positive attitude until the end.

The family would like to thank Margaret’s sister and brother-in-laws, Shanna Yonce and Ronnie Chastain; her best friend, Mary Dockery; friend, Lois Parker and her cousin, Tracy Enders for their help and care as her long battle with cancer came to an end. They also wish to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Good Shepherd’s Hospice. Dr. Thomas Clayton was her best doctor and biggest cheerleader.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions on group gatherings.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com is in charge of all arrangements.