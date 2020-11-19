Body

Margaret Sue Derochie, 80, of Hayesville, N.C. passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital. She was a native and lifetime resident of Clay County, N.C. She had worked for thirty-six years for Clifton Precision until retirement.

She was a member of Chatuge Hills Assembly of God Church. Margaret was devoted to the church and dedicated her life to serving the Lord through her work and commitments at the church. She also served her community through volunteer work at the food bank at Hinton Rural Life Center.

She was the daughter of the late Arvil G. and Olivia Stamey Ledford.

Surviving are her daughter, Tammy Kimsey Panter and husband, Greg of McCaysville, Ga.; granddaughter, Lauren Kimsey of Hayesville; two step sons, William Derochie and wife, Stacey, and family and Forrest Derochie and wife, Mary, and family, all of Hiawassee, Ga.; as well as many friends and her beloved church family.

Graveside services were held 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Union Hill Cemetery with Michael Patterson officiating. Music was provided by Michael and Joel Patterson. Pallbearers were Forrest Derochie, Greg Panter, Jeremy Nelson, Tommy Padgett, Richard Stonesipher and Quentin Ledford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Margaret Derochie to Union Hill Cemetery Fund, C/O Joann Woody, 685 Thumping Creek, Hayesville, N.C. 28904.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at: www.iviefuneralhome.com.