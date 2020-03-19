Subhead

Marie Dorothy Ostrander Tigar, 88, passed away at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Easton, Pa. near where she was born. She went home to the Lord, family and friends.

She was the late daughter of Ella Ostrander and Jerome Ostrander, the late husband of Frank Tigar, of Washington, N.J.

She had three children, Jesse James and Frank James Tigar and Debra Terry: five grandchildren, Angela Tiger, Jamie Fernandez, Lindsay Tigar, Nichole Tigar, Scott Tigar, her sister Pat and favorite nephew Tom Lynn.

She was a loving wife and mother, loved to dance, drive and pick up her sister Pat to shop or walk at the Merrill Creek Reservoir. She will be missed.

Due to the Coronavirus, services will be scheduled at a later date in Hayesville.

The Finegan Funeral Home: www.fineganfh.com is handling arrangements.