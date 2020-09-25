Body

Martha Jane Patterson Rhodes finished her race and entered into the joys of the Lord on Sept. 15, 2020. Martha was born March 5, 1939 to the late Verlon and Beulah Mae McClure Patterson. She had four siblings; Betty Nix, Bobby Joe Patterson, Katherine Barrett and Rex Patterson. A strong woman of faith, she always placed others before herself. She opened her heart and her home to all or any who needed her.

You knew you would have a place to stay, food to eat and be taken to church. Everyone who knew her also knew she could get a prayer through. She was often heard in her home by her children calling out to God to save lost loved ones and pleading the blood over family and friends. Everyone who knew her, knew that no matter what time, day or night, they could call on her. She instilled love for each and faith in God. Many of her nieces and nephews serve God today, because as young children she taught them about Jesus. Martha did not just speak about a relationship with God, she lived it.

Lo, children are a heritage of the Lord: and the fruit of the womb is his reward, Psalms 127:3. She was blessed to have 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews Martha was a true reflection of Proverbs 31:10-28, “Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. Her children arise up, and call her blessed. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Nix; son, Ronnie Rhodes; grandson, Derick Canup and great- granddaughter, Neveah Canup. The mother of eight, she is survived by her children: Ricky (Joyce) Patterson; Kathy Rhodes, Terry Rhodes, Donna (Randy) Canup; David (Tracey) Rhodes; Kim (Bill) Berrong; Ann (Larry) Ferguson and a very special former daughter-in-law Kathy Tipton Rhodes. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Hayesville Church of God with pastors Robert Harrison and Mitchell Totherow officiating.

Interment will be at the Shooting Creek Church of God cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Randy and Logan Sosebee; James Smith, Aaron Ferguson, Joshua Berrong and nephew, Dale Dorsey. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Justin and Dawson Rhodes; Terry Smith, Jordan Ferguson, Braylen Thompson, Bentley Canup and nephew, Kenneth Reynolds. The family request that masks be worn to the visitation and funeral services. The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at the Hayesville Church of God, where she was a longtime member. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of all arrangements.