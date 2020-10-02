Body

Martha Moore Rockwell, 95, of Wauchula, Fla., passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1925 in Hayesville.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Harve Moore and Delta Arthur Moore and husband, Frank Rockwell Jr. Survivors include one son, Stephen Rockwell (Deborah) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; two daughters, Virginia Rockwell (Robert Bradford), of Barboursville, Va., and Mary R. Short, of Pensacola, Fla.; one brother, Wendell Moore (Eula Mae), of Hayesville; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Martha had been a resident of Hardee County for the past 18 years and previously from 1963-1967. She came back to Wauchula from Brandon, Fla. after years of living and traveling overseas with her husband. She was known as mother, mom, mama, grandmother, nana and mom-mom Martha to her children and grandchildren. Martha’s strengths, talents and beliefs were expressed by an artist, a citrus farm business owner; an astute investor and as a Methodist.

Martha’s family is grateful to neighbors, friends and caregivers, as well as Vitas Hospice, for loving, kindness and care. A private graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia, Fla. In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed by the Hayesville Baptist-Presbyterian Cemetery. The address is 162 North Meadow Drive, Hayesville, N.C. 28904.