Mary Jo Davenport, 67, of Black Mountain, N.C., passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was born in Clay County to the late Verlin and Zelpha Ledford Davenport. Mary was family oriented and full of joy and laughter. She was a loving, outspoken sister and mother.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Davenport and Magdalene Jones.

Survivors include her two sons, Gary Conner and John Taylor, four brothers, Daniel, Monroe, Carl and Marvin Davenport, two sisters, Barbara Taylor and Frankie Patterson, four grandchildren and four nieces.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville. Rev. Donald Davenport and Rev. Carl Davenport will officiate. Burial will be in the Mission Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Blake Conner, Derrick Davenport, Austin Eller, Zach Raxter, Blake Mosteller and Ernest Davenport.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville.

