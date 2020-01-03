Body

Mary Lou Robinson, 83, of Ford Rd. in Warne, N.C., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness. Mary Lou Robinson was born on Nov. 1, 1936 in Deepwater, Mo., the daughter of the late Guy William Dahms and the late Pauline Elizabeth Carter Dahms. Mary was an avid golfer and loved bowling. She was a teacher and passionate about education. Mary Lou was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Allan Robinson in 1981, her parents, her brother Richard Dahms in 2019 and sister Leila Dahms in 1930.

Surviving Mary Lou are one son and daughter in law, Michael and Jill Robinson of Blairsville, Ga., one sister, Julia Lynn Dahms of Springfield, Mo., two grandchildren, Rebecca Lynn Robinson and Micah Alan Robinson, many other relatives and friends also survive.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation Research in memory of Mrs. Robinson.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at: www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.