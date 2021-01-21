Body

Mary Louise Smart Penland, 96, of Greenville, S.C., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at River Falls Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Marietta, S.C. She was born on July, 24, 1924 in Clay County to the late John Thomas Smart and Ida Belle Barnard Smart.

Mary retired from Stone Manufacturing Company in Greenville and was a member of Berea Friendship Methodist Church. She was a strong Christian woman and a wonderful homemaker for her family who she loved dearly.

Along with her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman Penland; her three brothers, James, Jack and John Smart, Jr.; two sisters, Helen Smart Bryant and Doris Smart Moore.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Kenneth Penland (Janice), of Matthews, N.C. and David Penland (Debbie), of Greenville, S.C.; her sister, Emogene Smart Barrett, of Hayesville; her grandchildren, Jana Penland Barnhill (Jason) of Concord, N.C. and Randall Penland (Amanda), of Easley, S.C.; and her greatgrandchildren, Audrey and Caleb Barnhill, both of Concord, N.C.

A private, family only, memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at Berea Friendship Methodist Church in Greenville. Rev. Davon Harrelson will be officiating. The service will be live-streamed and available for viewing through Berea Friendship Methodist Church's FaceBook page.

Burial will follow at Oak Forest Methodist Church Cemetery in Hayesville. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to Berea Friendship Methodist Church at 8001 White Horse Road, Greenville, S.C. 29617. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Penland Family and assisting them with arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at: www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.