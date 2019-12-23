Body

Mary Magdalene Ledford, 73, of Hayesville, went to her Heavenly Home Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Mrs. Ledford was born Sept. 2, 1946, in the Shooting Creek section of Clay County, to the late Burley Maney and the late Alcie Watkins Maney. She was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church and enjoyed shopping, decorating her home and watching soap operas. She loved talking to her sisters each day, being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but the most precious thing was spending time with her daughter. Mrs. Ledford loved all her nieces, nephews and extended family at the Clay County Care Center.

Magdalene was preceded in death by her father, Burley Maney, mother, Alcie Watkins Maney, husband, John A. Ledford, brothers, O.J. Maney, Lawrence "Junior" Maney and James Robert Maney.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa (Mike) Card, step-daughter, Mary Ann Fields, sisters, Pauline Ledford, and Luejean Ledford, grandson, Kaylor (Garilynn) Card, granddaughter, Ashlyn (Chris) Langer, step-granddaughter, Kiesha Fields, great-grandchildren, Jayden, Kayden, Brantley, Kolton, Sadie, Lacie and Jemma.

Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Bethabara Baptist Church with Rev. Eugene Freeman officiating. Music will be by Marilyn Freeman, Randolph Jones, Scott Cody, Marty, Sherry and Mariah Ledford.

