Body

Mary Ruth Logan Dalrymple, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Murphy Rehab and Nursing.

Preceding Mary Ruth in death were her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, several cousins, her brother, T.J. and her husband of 57 years, Frederick.

Immediate family surviving Mary Ruth include, son, Dean; daughter, Janine Plemmons (Ron) and Ilisse Hooper (Craig); son, Eric (Sarah); her grandchildren, Brook Smith (Matt), Dustin Hooper, Karleigh, Dodge, Weston and Saige Dalrymple; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Mason Smith.

Mary Ruth grew in the Martins Creek community. She attended Martins Creek School, Murphy High, Young Harris College and North Georgia College, Dahlonega, where she received her bachelor's degree. Her need to help others led to her 33-year teaching career — Martins Creek, then to Union County, Ga. schools. Mary Ruth devoted many years of service to both Bellview Community Club and 4-H clubs in North Carolina and Union County. In later years, fixing lots of snacks and finding just the right cartoon channel for grandchildren and great- grandchildren was her great- est source of joy.

Finally, the family extends a huge expression of gratitude to everyone at Murphy Rehab and Nursing. The administration, staff and fellow residents made her stay a most pleasant one.

Funeral services was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. Rev. Jerry Morrow officiated. Burial was in the Bellview Community Cemetery.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com was in charge of all arrangements.