Body

Mattie Adeline Plott Cayce, 102. of Hayesville, N.C. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mattie was born in Clay County, N.C. to the late Paul and Evelyn Hampton Plott. She was a sales representative for the Disneyland retail store.

Mattie loved to read, loved cats and people, loved to feed birds and loved to go to church and yard sales. She also loved to listen to music; at one time she had 12,000 vinyl records. Mattie loved working with a blind preacher and being his chauffeur. She was a member of the Hayesville Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Evelyn Weber Clark; infant daughter Paula Vivian Weber and sister, Ruth Patterson. She is survived by her sisters, Polly Graham; grandchildren, Todd Clark, Dee Dee Cogan, Lynn Rhoades, Lisa Mueller, Tad Bridges, Beth Cayce and David Cayce; and 12 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may send tributes to the family at: www.townsonrose.com. Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.