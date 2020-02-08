Body

Michael Danny Martin, 69, of Hayesville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

He was born in Macon County, N.C. to the late John Henry and Virginia Dare Martin. Michael was the owner/operator of Mike Martin's Electric for the past 34 years. His business will be carried on by his son, Jeremy Martin. Michael was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and former Deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janis Martin; two sons, Jeremy and Nathan Martin; one brother, Johnny Martin; one sister, Janice Hicks and husband Robert; and one granddaughter, Ava Martin.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville. Rev. Phil Goble, Jr. will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose.com is in charge of all arrangements.