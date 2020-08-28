Body

Mr. Eckhardt Hathaway Calder, 77, of Hiawassee, Ga., passed away on Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020.

Mr. Calder was born on April 28, 1943 in New York to his late parents Alice “Nan” Elizabeth (Hathaway) and Eckhardt Calder, Sr.

“Cal” Eckhardt attended St. Lawrence University and New Orleans Seminary, but graduated with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engi- neering from Emory Riddle University. After completing his degree, he worked for Singer Kearfott Company in Asheville, N.C. He was a gifted musician, a skilled piano player and an all-out entertainer. He was known in Asheville as “Cal Ecker the Piano Wrecker” and played many years at the Half Shell Inn On The Plaza. In addi- tion, he was an avid model airplane builder and flyer which led him to own and

operate Fletcher RCA park for several years. Mr. Calder also served his country hon- orably for four years in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his three daughters; Alice Elizabeth Phillips, Karma Ann Wood and Mary Jo McNabb; a sister, Adrianna Hesko; and nephew, Josh Hesko; five grandchildren also survive.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrust- ed to the Cochran Funeral Home of Hiawassee: www. cochranfuneralhomes.com.