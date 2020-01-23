Body

Mr. Jack Bernard Smart, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19 in Stonehenge Assisted Living following an extended illness. Mr. Smart was born on April 22, 1931 in Hayesville, the son of the late John Thomas Smart Sr. and the late Ida Belle Barnard Smart. He was a native of Hayesville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force of the Korean War. He retired from Clifton Precision after many years of service. He loved farming, fishing, walking and hiking and growing flowers.

Mr. Smart was preceded in death by his wife, Marria Dills Smart in 2015, parents and also two sisters, Helen Bryant and Doris Moore and two brothers, John Smart Jr. and James C. Smart. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving Mr. Smart are two sisters, Mary Penland, of Greenville, S.C.; Emogene Barrett, of Hayesville; brother in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Bonnie Dills, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bertha and Hal Crisp, of Blairsville; several nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. from the Mountain View Chapel with Rev. Tommy Jones officiating. Special music was presented by Sandi Carringer. The following gentleman served as pallbearers, Kal Kindy, Tim Barrett, Wayne Dills Jr. and Keith Dills. Interment was in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church cemetery where he will rest next to his beloved wife Marria. The family met with friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.

