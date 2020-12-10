Body

Oscar Gouveia, 95, of Hayesville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. He was born in Seekonk, Mass. to the late Martinho and JessAina Cardoza Gouveia.

Oscar was the owner and operator of a dairy farm but left the family dairy to move to Florida in 1978. He had resided in Hayesville since 1993 after moving from Ft. Lauderdale.

Oscar was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He was a very kind and loving man. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Gouveia; and half-brothers, Frank Ormond and Anceito DeCosta.

No services are planned at this time. Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com is in charge of all arrangements.