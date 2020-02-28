Body

Patricia Carole Moody, age 78, passed away on Thurs- day, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Hayesville House.

A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Luther Kenneth and Frances Campbell Moody. Carole had attended the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton, N.C.

Carole is survived by a brother, Jack Moody and his wife, Norma, of Hayesville, N.C. and several cousins.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tues- day, Feb. 25, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with

Reverend Kirk Hatherley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home of Canton, N.C.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hayesville House Resident Care Fund, 480 Old Highway 64 West, Hayesville, N.C. 28904.

The care of Carole has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is avail- able at: www.wellsfuneral-home.com