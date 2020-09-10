Body

Patricia Murray McClure passed away quietly, Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Kingston, Ontario on Oct. 12, 1942. She was the second child of Arthur and Alice Murray, of Hayesville. She was the wife of her devoted husband, Lake McClure, of Hiawassee, Ga., for 59 years, and the loving mother to her three sons Michael (Judy); Patrick (Jill) and Timothy (Tracey) an her very precious grandchildren, Kalie, Taylor, Austin, Spencer, Maddie, Lake, Griffin and Mia McClure.

She is also survived by her sister, Carol Murray Maloof, of Young Harris, Ga., and brother Bill Murray and wife, Jean, of St. Augustine, Fla. and many, many loving nieces and nephews. Pat loved her family and was the consummate homemaker. She enjoyed her flowers, books, baking and knitting. Every family member and friend was gifted with beautiful Christmas stockings she made.

Pat and Lake had many years of travel with their young family having spent most of their child rearing years in the Hazelton-Sugarloaf, Pa. area. They maintained many close friendships over the years.

McClure was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Alice Murray; sister, Connie Murray and beloved granddaughter, Kalie Shore McClure. She was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hayesville, for many years. The family would like to express their special thanks to Regency Hospice, Hiawassee, Ga. for their love and kindness to Pat. If so desired remembrances may be sent to Regency Hospice, Hiawassee, Ga. or the Clay County Food Pantry.

Due to health restrictions of COVID, a private service will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose.com is in charge of all arrangements.