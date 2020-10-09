Body

Peter Edward Bookholt Jr., 52, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a CEO and business owner of two construction and restoration companies. His greatest joys were his family, his career and helping people in any way he could.

He was a faithful man who enjoyed trucks, cars, boats, guns and patriotism. He was the life of the party and could put a smile on anyone’s face.

Peter is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 35 years, Dana; their son, Landon and wife, Anna, with granddaughter Aubrey; and their daughter Julia. He is also survived by his father Peter Bookholt Sr. and wife, Connie; his siblings, Barbara Gee and family; Alfred Bookholt and family; Demian Larson and family; and James DeGraw and family. He is also survived by other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Peter is predeceased by his mother, Carole Oney.

It is the family’s wishes that in lieu of flowers, make donations to the Children’s Cancer Society or your local police and fire departments. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, of Mandarin. His funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the funeral home.

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla. (904) 288-0025, was in charge of arrangements.