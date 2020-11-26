Body

Phyllis E. Barnard, 85, passed away quietly on Nov. 18, 2020, at a Blairsville, Ga. hospital. A Clay County native, she graduated from Hayesville High School and had a long career as a hairdresser in Mary Curtis’ beauty shop, just off the Courthouse Square in Hayesville. In her later years, Phyllis provided hair styling services to the residents at the Clay County Care Center. Phyllis was a loving person and was willing to help anyone in their time of need.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lush and Phenie Groves Barnard and her brother Frank Waldroup and wife, Helen.

Phyllis is survived by many cousins in the extended Barnard, Groves, Wimpey and Martin clans.

A private graveside service was held at her family plot in Myers Chapel Cemetery on Nov. 22 with the Reverend Mike Duncan officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in memory of Phyllis to the Myers Chapel Cemetery Fund, C/O Susie Rogers, 2907 Myers Chapel Road, Hayesville, NC 28904.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com was in charge of all arrangements.