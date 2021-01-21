Body

Mr. Randy Gibson, 69, of Talking Rock, Ga., passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. He was born Oct. 24, 1951 in Russellville, Ark. to John Curlee and Mildred Vance Gibson who have preceded him in death.

Mr. Gibson grew up in Cleveland, Miss. and was a 1969 graduate of Cleveland High School. Following high school, he went to Delta State University where he completed his bachelor’s degree in accounting and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Mr. Gibson worked as an accountant with Del Taco, Shoney’s Management and Fresenius Medical Care.

He enjoyed working in his yard, driving his Jeep around the mountains, going to arts and craft fairs, 60s folk music and he was very active in the property owner’s association at the Mountain Creek Hollow neighborhood.

Mr. Gibson was preceded in death by his wife Janice Gibson in 2017. He is survived by his children James Owens of Newborn, Ga., Brian Gibson (Jacqui) of Woodstock, Ga., and Jennifer Gibson of Talking Rock, Ga., his grandchildren Katherine Gibson, Hannah Owens, Lauren Owens and J.P. Miller his sisters Dena Herring and Alice Ann Gibson along with numerous other family and close friends.

Due to the current COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic the family regrets that the services will be private. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, Ga. 30014.