Body

Rebecca “Becky” Grizzle Eggert, 66, of Hayesville, formerly of Dahlonega, Ga., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 following an extended illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Foothills Fellowship in Dahlonega and will be announced at a later date. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome. com is in charge of arrangements