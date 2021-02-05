Body

Rev. James R. "Jimmy" Hogsed, 78, of Warne, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. He was born in Clay County to the late Enoch and Ethel Byers Hogsed. James started his ministry at Ranger Baptist Church 58 years ago and served numerous churches before returning to Ranger Baptist Church until the time of his death.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bruce and Carl Hogsed; and sister, Peggy Levi. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Hogsed; sons, Keith Hogsed and wife, Donita, and Michael Hogsed; daughter, Angie Porter and husband, James; four grandchildren, Katie and Jessica Hogsed and Dallas and Dillon Porter; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family funeral service will be held with Rev. James Porter officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in James' honor to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 190, Warne, NC 28909.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com is in charge of all arrangements.