Body

Robert "Bob" Hogsed, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 after an extended illness.

Bob was born on Oct. 12, 1932 in Hayesville to the late Mr. and Mrs. Pearl and Lillie (Anderson) Hogsed. Bob attended North Mt. Zion Church of God.

He enjoyed turkey hunting, fishing, tending to his vegetable garden and traveling out west. Bob is preceded in death by his above mentioned parents; sisters, Vernice Burch and Dair Turner; brothers, David, Marvin and Howard Hogsed.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Robie Hogsed; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Robert and Susan Hogsed, of Shooting Creek; brother, Gerald Hogsed, of Aiken, S.C.; and brother-in-law, Rowe Garrett, of Stokesdale, N.C.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 in the Russell Cemetery with Bishop Raburne Wilson officiating. Music was provided by Megan Eyrich and Evan Phillips.

Banister-Cooper was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Hogsed.