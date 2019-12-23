Body

Roger B. Edkin, 90, of Hayesville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 in a Clay County care facility. Roger was a native of Madison County, N.Y. and he had served in the United States Air Force. Roger worked in the funeral business for 10 years and owned Whitford-Edkin Funeral Home in Oneida, N.Y. Roger graduated from the State University of New York at Morrisville. He later became a manager for Kraft Foods while living in Lakeland, Fla. He retired to Hayesville in 1980. Roger was active working in management with the American Red Cross and volunteered as scout master with the boy scouts. He enjoyed wildlife and the outdoors and was a member of the Whitetail Deer Association. He was an active member of the Shooting Creek Fire Department and was an E.M.T. Roger was a member and past master of the Masonic Lodge in Oneida, N.Y. and was a member of the Ledford’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

He was the son of the late Charles and Lydia Burton Edkin. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Otto Warren Edkin.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Genge Edkin; four daughters, Elaine LaBarr, of Lilburn, Ga.; Sheree Triplett and husband, George, of Elgin, Okla., Karen Edkin, of Hayesville, and Diane Goss and husband, Jeff, of Whitehall, Mich.; two sons, Roger Edkin Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Bull Shoals, Ark. and Eric Edkin and wife, Beth, of Vidalia, Ga.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with the Rev. Jackie Sellers officiating. The interment was in Ledford’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Hayesville VFW Post 6812, Hayesville American Legion Post 532 and Murphy American Legion Post 96.

The family received friends from 12-1:45 p.m. Monday at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Roger B. Edkin to the Shooting Creek Fire Department, PO Box 1334, Hayesville, N.C. 28904.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com was in charge of all arrangements.