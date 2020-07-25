Body

Mr. Roger Lawton Youngblood, 63, of Cornelia, Ga., passed away on Saturday July 18, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 29, 1956 to Henry Lawton Youngblood (deceased) and Frances Davenport Youngblood.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Moss Youngblood, of Cornelia; mother, Frances Youngblood, of Hayesville and Lawrenceville, Ga.; brother, Kevin Youngblood and wife, Selena, of Pendergrass, Ga.; sons and daughters, Joey Youngblood, of Cornelia; Justin Youngblood, of Dawsonville; Jennifer Patterson, of Canton; Jesse Youngblood and wife, Stephanie, of Dawsonville; step-children, Mikel Ledford and wife, Michelle, of Hayesville, and Rhendi Ledford, of Charlotte, N.C. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

The family has granted the deceased’s wishes of cremation to be followed by a small celebration of life.

Mountain View Funeral Home: www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com, of Blairsville, is in charge of the arrangements.