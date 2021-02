Body

Rosalind Cole, 89, of Murphy, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at a Hayesville care facility.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, Fla.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of local arrangements.