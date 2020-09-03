Body

It is with great sadness that the Bracken family an- nounces the passing of Rosella Arnold Bracken, 87, of Hayesville, who passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

She was born in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Louis and Geraldine Biehl Arnold. Rosella worked for Carolina Dress for more than 35 years; Moss Library for 12 years and was actively employed at Clay County Senior Center. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Bingo. Rosella enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially watching her great-grandsons play baseball. She was very well-liked, enjoyed being around other people, eating out when she got the opportunity and spending time on her front porch with her family and friends. Rosella was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Albert "Jack" Bracken; step- mother, Ruth Arnold; infant sister, JoAnn Arnold; one brother, James Arnold and one sister, Betty Lou Troyer.

She is survived by two sons David and James Bracken; two daughters, Karen Ryan and Nancy Cherry; one sister, Marlene Johnson of Orville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at the Martin Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Deacon Carl Hubble officiated. Music was provided by Cody Killian. Burial was in the Martin Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Justin Cherry, Daniel Ryan, Chris Turpin, Frank Caruso, Andy Ramos and Neil Matheson. The family requested that masks be worn to the graveside service.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com was in charge of all arrangements.