Body

Sarah Helen Shulin, of Port Royal, S.C., formerly Sarah Tiblis, of Warne, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 9 2020.

Her passion was her family and her work at the Beaufort County Library as a Children’s Programmer.

She is survived by her hus- band, Thomas Shulin; her children, Timothy and Fe- lix; her mother and father, Kenneth and Ava Tiblis; her sister, Jamie Tiblis and her brother, Jack Tiblis.

If you wish to send condolences you may send them to Thomas Shulin 700 Preserve Ave E Apt. #7309 Port Royal, S.C. 29935.

A Go Fund Me has also been set up for the children: www. gofundme.com/f/honoring- sarah-shulin-1988-2020.

Sarah could light up a room with her smile. We will miss her everyday. A life celebration will be held at a later date.