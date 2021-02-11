Body

Taylor Gail Thurmond, 26, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 Taylor was a sweet and loving soul; she had a loving personality and never met a stranger. She was currently pursuing her dream of becoming a cosmetologist.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Marcelle Peach Neal: maternal grandfather, Thomas Carroll Peach; aunt, Mona Peach Vicknair; paternal grandfather, Joel Bradley Thurmond, Sr.

She is survived by her father and step-mother, Brad and Kim Thurmond, of Lula, Ga.; mother and step-father, Carol and Randall Brady, of Baldwin, Ga.; brothers, Athyn Thurmond and Jake Jones, as well as paternal grandparents; Gail and Jack Holden. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family also survive.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Barrett Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Nathan Nix and Rev. Lee Cantrell officiated. Interment followed at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. 2020. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to help with the funeral expenses.

