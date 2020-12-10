Body

Thelma Ann Parker, 76, of Warne, N.C., passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Thelma was born in Clay County to the late Roy and Elizabeth Hooper Ledford.

She was a sewing machine operator in the textile industry. Thelma enjoyed her grandkids, great grandkids and her time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Ed Ledford; sister, Blonde Tysinger; and grandson, Luke Parker.

She is survived by her sons, Jimmy "Randall," James Mitchell and Bobby Dean Parker; sister, Ora Mae Crawford; grandchildren, Erica Rodd, Tiffany Parker, Christy McClure, Libby, Britney, Nathan and Courtney Parker, Jessica Thompson and Robert Parker; greatgrandchildren, Alyssa, Alesia, Hailey, Brantley Natalie, Hannah, Anthony, Haden, Mason, Jaxson, Braden, Parker and Paisley.

No services are planned at this time. Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com is in charge of all arrangements.