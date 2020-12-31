Body

Thomas Allen Penland, 76, passed away Dec. 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Thomas was born July 23, 1944 in Murphy, N.C. to Silvy and Allie Ashe Penland. Thomas was a graduate of Hayesville High School where he later taught science for more than 30 years before retiring. He also attended and graduated Young Harris College, Western Carolina and UGA where he received his Master’s Degree.

Thomas enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and traveling to unique destinations. More than anything he loved to share his stories to everyone whether it be the “biggest” fish that got away or stepping foot on all seven continents. His pride and joy was his grandson, Davis, and teaching him how to make money and fix things.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Sarah Jane Penland; daughter, Jennifer Carter and her husband, Mark; grandson, Davis Carter, and his wife Erin; stepsons, Derek Welch and Nicky Welch; and step grandchildren, Dakota Lanning, Jade, Nate and Jared Welch along with many nieces and nephews.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Aud, Hoyt and Keith Penland; sister, Nancy Louise Swaggerty and step-son Kevin Welch.

Visitation services were held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Hayesville from 12-3 p.m. Saturday Dec. 26. A private family graveside ceremony was officiated by Pastor Keith Nuckolls, former student and colleague of Thomas.

Pallbearers were Joe Buckner, Tim Barrett, Joe Barnes, Davis Carter, Derek Welch, Nicky Welch, Jared Welch and Huston Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for donations to be made to Hayesville High School Science Department, 205 Yellow Jacket Dr, Hayesville, NC 28904.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose.com was in charge of all arrangements.