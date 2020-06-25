Body

Thomas Michael Laster, 69, of Hayesville, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020.

He was born in Newnan, Ga. to the late Willie and Nellie Rosser Laster. Mike was a mapping technician. He had a passion for model trains and dirt track racing. Mike was a member of Little Brasstown Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death his brother, Larry Laster, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Frye Laster; one niece, Joelle Strasters, of Titusville, Fla. and one nephew, Larry Laster Jr., of Calhoun, Ga..

A memorial service was held at 2 pm, Saturday, June 6 at the Little Brasstown Baptist Church. Rev. Aud Brown officiated.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose.com was in charge of all arrangements.