Tommie Omega Burch Waldroup, 90, of Hayesville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of Clay County. Tommie was born to the late Charles and Gertrude Byers Burch. She was a teacher in the Clay County school system for more than 30 years.

Tommie was an avid golfer, enjoyed western square dancing and was a former member of the North Carolina Association of Educators. She was a member of the Hayesville First United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Tommie is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hamilton Waldroup; four brothers, Ralph, Ray, James and Charles Burch; and two sisters, Mabel Kitchens and Mary Street.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph Waldroup and wife, Ann, of Hayesville; and Anthony Waldroup and wife, Paula, of Suwanee, Ga.; one brother, Bobby Burch, of Hayesville; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Friendship Baptist Church, 1143 Friendship Road, Hiawassee, Ga., 30546. Reverends Chad Plemmons, Kirk Hatherly and Jackie Sellers will be officiating. The family asks for those that attend to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Church Building Fund, Hayesville First United Methodist Church or Clay County School Educational Foundation, Attn: Shelley Hollingsworth, 154 Yellow Jacket Dr, Hayesville, N.C. 28904. Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.mem.com is in charge of all arrangements