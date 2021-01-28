Body

Verene A. Sales, 94, of Brasstown, N.C. passed away at her daughter’s home on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. She was a lifetime resident of Clay County. She was a member of Sweetwater Methodist Church.

She enjoyed working outside in the yard and with her flowers. She worked at several local places over the years including Super D, Valley Village Jewelers, Sky City and she was a cashier at Kerr Drug.

She was the daughter of the late John Crawford Auberry and the late Emma Savannah Lovin Auberry. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Blondell Waldroup.

She is survived by her daughter Jodie Martin and husband, Donnie, of Hayesville; her brother J.C. Auberry and wife, Patty, of Hiram, Ga.; two grandchildren, Keisha McClure and husband, Chad; and Kaila Day and husband, Jake; and five great-grandchildren, Blake, Taylor and Caden McClure; and Kailee and Kenadee Day; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside will be held at Meadow Grove Cemetery. Pastor Keith Nuckolls will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Meadow Grove Building Fund. Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose.com is in charge of all arrangements