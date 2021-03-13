Body

William “Bill” Thomas, 73, passed away peacefully in his home in Todd, N.C. on Feb. 20, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. He lived in the country and as a boy his first job was working on a Shetland Pony Farm in Lyndell. He graduated from Downingtown High School and lettered in wrestling and track. Bill’s nickname in his high school yearbook was “Rebel.”

Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force where he trained to be an Air Traffic Controller. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration after his Honorable Discharge from the Air Force.

Bill loved to fish, lobster and ride his boat while living in Cudjoe Key, Fla. He also enjoyed coaching his two sons in football and baseball and spending time with his wife.

Bill enjoyed riding horses, 4-wheelers, going camping and turkey shooting while living in Hayesville. He was a past president of the Tusquittee Community Center.

He was the son of the late William “Bill” Thomas and Elizabeth “Betty” Thomas. Surviving is his loving wife of almost 50 years, Diane Thomas; two sons, Scott and Marc Thomas; sister, Cathy Menendez; daughter-in-law, Jamie Thomas; brother-in-law, Bobby Menendez; six grandchildren, Lauren, Colton, Allison, Alexis, Diana, and Leah Thomas; several nieces and nephews and great-nephew, Thomas Niemiec.

Bill will be remembered by his family as a generous man who was always willing to help his neighbor. He was never afraid to get his hands dirty. He loved God and Jesus, spending time with his family and showing us what love looks like through his actions.

A private celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at the Hinton Rural Life Center’s Dysart Chapel in Hayesville.