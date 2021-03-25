Body

Mr. William Harold Dyer, 87, native and lifelong resident of Blairsville, Ga., passed away on Saturday March, 13, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Dyer was born on June 20, 1933 in Union County to the late William Edgar and Bertha (Hood) Dyer. Harold was a lifelong resident of Union County and a faithful member and deacon of the Blairsville First Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Allegheny Lodge #114 F&AM and of Mountain High Hikers. Harold served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War era.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Becky Dyer Stowe; granddaughter, Katie Walker and one brother and five sisters.

Loving family members include his wife, Dolores Hall Dyer, of Blairsville; children and in-laws, Denise (Bill) Driskell, Debbie (Randy) Braswell, Anita (Ivan) Walker, all of Blairsville, David (Norma) Dyer, of Winder, Ga. and Roy Stowe, of Jefferson, Ga.; grandchildren, Nicholas (Taylor) Stowe, Laura Driskell, Michael (Kara) Driskell, Josh Walker, Andrew Walker, Jackson Dyer and Maggie Dyer; a great-grandchild, Ellis Driskell.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday March 15 from the Choestoe Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Derrick Hartley officiating. Eulogies were given by Mickey Cummings and Tom Starrett. Interment directly followed the service with Ricky Dyer, Mickey Cummings, Michael Driskell, Nick Stowe and Josh and Andrew Walker all serving as pallbearers.

The family requests that donations be made to the Blairsville First Baptist Church Children’s Ministries.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Cochran Funeral Home & Crematory of Blairsville: www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.