Body

William Lee “Bill” Cody, 65, of Hayesville, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Bill was a native and lifetime resident of Clay County. Bill enjoyed farming and grew his own corn which he then ground into cornmeal and made hominy. He drove a truck for Lance Trucking in Blue Ridge for more than 20 years. Bill also worked for three generations of the Ivie Funeral Home. For 24 years, Bill drove a school bus for the Hayesville school system.

Bill enjoyed being outdoors, playing the guitar and singing with his family. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a long-time member of Shiloh Baptist Church and formerly served as a deacon.

He was the son of the late Clarence “Tom” Hardy and Opal Reba Ledford Cody.

Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy Hall Cody; a daughter Lynae Cheeks and husband, Charlie, of Hayesville; a son, Kyle Cody and wife, Sally, of Hayesville; and five grandchildren, Karli and Landon Cheeks and Jacob, Levi and Malachi Cody.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at Shiloh Baptist Church with the Revs. Kyle Cody and Clark Moss officiating. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charlie Cheeks, Philip Hodge, David Stilwell, Craig Hooper, Wallace Chastain and Jimmy Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Cheeks and Jacob, Levi and Malachi Cody.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville. The family requests that masks be worn to the visitation and funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Bill Cody to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga, 200 Central Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn. 37403.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of all arrangements.