William Ray Rogers, 88, of Hayesville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22,2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Neal Newman and Nettie Edna Ledford Rogers.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Hartley and Jean Moss; two brothers, Nolan and Jimmy Rogers and a step-daughter, Angela Lynne Forbes.

Ray was born and raised on his family farm in Shooting Creek, with his eight brothers and sisters. After graduating from Hayesville High School, he joined the Navy and proudly served our country in the Korean War for four years. After leaving the Navy, he graduated from Mercer University with his degree in pharmacy.

Ray started his career as a pharmacist in Gainesville, Ga. before moving back to Hayesville to open Ray's Pharmacy. He owned and operated this pharmacy in downtown Hayesville for many years before expanding his service to relief work for pharmacies in the surrounding communities. Many people would come to him with questions about what might be wrong with them, what kind of medicine they should take or what medical doctor they should see.

He went out of his way to help those in need, whether it was providing care after hours or even driving people to appointments as far away as Atlanta. Some even referred to him as "Dr. Ray." He dedicated his whole life to helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Eulene Moore Rogers; three children, Janica Skelton and husband, Bill; Jennifer Moss and husband, Rick; and Tim Ledford and wife, Susan, all of Hayesville; a step-daughter, Jacqueline Woody and husband, Tony, of Edmonton, Ky.; a step-son, Jamie Ledford of Lilburn, Ga.; two sisters, Patricia Noel and husband, Jerry, of Leeds, Ala., and Cheryl Bracken and husband, Ron, of Augusta, Ga.; two brothers, Harry Rogers and Bobby Rogers and wife, Betty, both of Hayesville; 10 grandchildren, Will Skelton, Katlyn Tanner, Kyle Moss, Laci and Luke Ledford, John and Logan Rickett, Cole Ledford, Dave Thurman and Cory Ledford; and eight greatgrandchildren.

A private graveside inurnment will take place at Marshall's Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Jackie Sellers officiating. Gravesite military rites will be conducted by Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville VFW Post 6812 and Hayesville American Legion Post 532. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of William Ray Rogers to Marshall's Chapel Cemetery C/O Janica Skelton, 403 Hinton Center Rd, Hayesville, N.C. 28904 Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome. com is in charge of all arrangements.