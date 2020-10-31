Body

Mr. Zane F. Bristol, 95, of Sharpsburg, Ga., passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Barbara C. Bristol; a son, Mike Bristol.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Balkcom and her husband, Steve of Newnan, Ga.; daughter in- law, Debra Bristol; grandchildren, Allen Bristol and Becky Burnham; Marcia Sims (Michael) and Shannon Mikulskis (Jacob); great-grandchildren, Zane Bristol, Wyatt Hanes, Sophia Arias, Harper Bristol and Hunter Mikulskis.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Dan McFarland officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory: www. parrottfuneralhome.com, (770) 964-4800.