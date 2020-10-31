Zane F. Bristol

Mr. Zane F. Bristol, 95, of Sharpsburg, Ga., passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Barbara C. Bristol; a son, Mike Bristol.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Balkcom and her husband, Steve of Newnan, Ga.; daughter in- law, Debra Bristol; grandchildren, Allen Bristol and Becky Burnham; Marcia Sims (Michael) and Shannon Mikulskis (Jacob); great-grandchildren, Zane Bristol, Wyatt Hanes, Sophia Arias, Harper Bristol and Hunter Mikulskis.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Dan McFarland officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory: www. parrottfuneralhome.com, (770) 964-4800.