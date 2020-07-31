Your views: July 30, 2020

Body

Does any of what Khrushchev said sound familiar?

Khrushchev said, “We (communism) will bury you.” A quick read, but a lasting thought. Pretty scary now.

Khrushchev’s message 61 years ago:

A sobering reminder. Almost exactly 60 years ago since Russia’s Khrushchev delivered his “Do you remember, Sept, 29, 1959?” This was his entire quote: “Your children’s children will live under communism, you Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find you already have communism. We will not have to fight. We will so weaken your economy, until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands. The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.”

Remember socialism leads to communism. So, how do you create a Socialist State?

There are eight levels of control. Read the following recipe:

• Healthcare - Control healthcare and you control the people.

• Poverty - Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.

• Debt - Increase debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes and this will produce more poverty.

• Gun control - Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state.

• Welfare - Take control of every aspect — food, housing, income — of their lives because that will make them fully dependent on the government.

• Education - Take control of what people read and listen to and take control of what children learn in school.

• Religion - Remove the belief in God from the government and schools because the people need to believe in only the government knowing what is best for the people.

• Class warfare - Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor. A perfect parallel to what is happening right now.

Hope you will pass this along.

Ray Young

Don't lose sight of the what's really behind protests

Man’s wrath does not bring about God’s righteousness, James 1:20. Men who I see as having accomplished the most in bringing about social and moral advancement in society have followed this admonition. Gandhi succeeded in gaining India’s independence from British colonial rule, only after proving to the watching world that his morality surpassed that of his colonial masters. Martin Luther King and John Lewis likewise used nonviolent resistance to showcase the unmistakable and intolerable hatred and violence minorities faced in the south and throughout American society.

Today, those who genuinely desire to advance the cause of equality in American race relations are those following this same principle. The vast majority of protesters of all races responding to George Floyd’s tragic death have been nonviolent. There are, however, small groups of rioters, looters and anarchists who not only do nothing to produce sympathy for George Floyd that might bring about constructive change, they give justification to those who oppose any change whatsoever. They are, in effect, also kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. They are, in effect, pushing back any progress that has been brought about at the great cost of Martin’s blood, John Lewis’s cracked skull and all the black bodies that hung from lynching trees. I just pray that their selfish, foolish and unlawful actions do not result in America abandoning the goal of making “All men are created equal,” a reality for everyone.

James Messmer

For Christians there is always hope for the future

I want to thank Bill Bagwell for his letter about Democracy being at stake. I also deeply respect Bagwell. Still, I believe at the heart of all of us is the desire to do what is right. We have indeed been split by party divides and I feel great anguish over that. I believe that we are all made in the image and likeness of God and there is goodness at the heart of each one of us. True, we all have our deep seated prejudices, many of which lurk in the shadows and we are often not aware.

What I was trying to convey in my last letter was that we must never give up on our ability as human beings with an element of the divine at our core to look within ourselves and work together to do what is right. It has been 2,000 years since Jesus walked on this earth preaching and teaching us to love all people, including our enemies and to help the oppressed, the needy and the poor.

It is still my hope that this is possible and that we, as an advanced civilization, can begin to live those Christian values. If we do, we will certainly listen and respect each other and work for the common good. If there was ever a time for it, now is the time.

Vernon Dixon

It’s time to show southern Americans forgiveness

Lenny Bruce, 1925-1966, was a stand-up comedian, social critic and satirist, known for his free use of vulgarity in his act,

He was also very president as evidenced by his statement, “We forgive the Japanese once, the Germans twice but the white southerner we’ve kicked in the ass since Fort Sumter.” Boy, how true that is today.

Isn’t it about time for some forgiveness to be shown to our southern Americans?

Eric Wells

Lack of locals masking up is alarming

I am absolutely alarmed by the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases reported by the county’s Health Department, yet I see more and more folks at public gatherings not wearing masks. Perhaps they feel they’re smarter than the health care professionals. Guess what? They're not.

Frankly, I guess I don’t much care if they get the virus, but I do care about those with whom they come in contact. Please, non-wearers, get off your stubborn high-horse and wear a mask at public gatherings.

Ott Fiebel

Leaders should be setting a better example

Regarding county commission board and their right to not wear masks, how about their spouses extended family, kids, general public to stay uninfected and their rights to safety? This is shameful and I won’t comment on setting a bad example as “The Rump” has had that covered from the get-go and look at the result. What’s wrong with you guys? I wouldn’t want to get downwind of y’all. Ever hear of social responsibility?

Hattie Sheehy

Masks save lives, let’s all do our part

I was very concerned to read that our Clay County Commissioners have decided to move their meetings in order to not have to comply with the mask requirements. At this point in the pandemic, it should no longer be a debatable issue. You don’t get to pick your facts. We have science, doctors and research that prove over and over again masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The latest forecast from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation suggests that 33,000 deaths nationwide could be avoided by October if 95 percent of people wore masks while in public.

Masks reduce the number of viruses you breathe out from being breathed in by people close by. I wear a mask in public to protect you. You wear a mask in public to protect me. Thank you. Our choices affect many more people than just ourselves. Let’s make those choices using all the scientific knowledge at our disposal.

For those who are truly unable to tolerate a mask due to health issues, face shields are available. The shields do not protect as well as masks but are certainly better than no barrier at all.

I love this community and want us all to live safely through this pandemic. COVID-19 cases are increasing, even in our sleepy little corner. Please protect those you love. Wear a mask when out in public. I’ll be wearing mine to protect you.

Dianne Olansky,

RN, BSN